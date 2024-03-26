Military bonds in «Diia» have brought Ukrainians more than ₴94 million in revenue since October 2022

Since October 2022, Ukrainians have been able to purchase military bonds directly in the application «Diia» — and as of today, the number of purchased bonds has reached 4 million (4,000,176, to be exact), which has brought their owners over ₴94 million in revenue.

The service is positioned as a donation to the army, which will be returned to the owners with interest. In other words, the state issues securities, and Ukrainians buy them in the form of bonds — then the money goes to the state budget, and on the day of payment, it is returned with accrued interest (up to 16%, depending on the maturity, which ranges from 3 months to 1.5 years).

Military bonds in «Actions» are named after the temporarily occupied cities — Mariupol, Crimea, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, etc.

«Diia» does not sell the bonds itself, but only acts as an intermediary — the transaction itself involves banks and partners who buy bonds from the National Bank at a fixed price and, when selling, put up their own and sell the securities through the Ministry of Digital Transformation application. Currently, there are five such partners — Sense Bank, «Ukrgasbank», KINTO, ICU Financial Group, and Bond UA.