Mobile NVIDIA RTX 5050 performs almost as well as 4060, — Geekbench

The NVIDIA RTX 5050 laptop based on the likely GB207 GPU, the youngest in the Blackwell family, is well ahead of its predecessor and not too far behind 5060.

The desktop version RTX 5050 will almost certainly have 2560 CUDA cores. This means that the GB207 chip will have 20 streaming multiprocessors. Most likely, the laptop version will not differ too much — the Geekbench test confirms the same 20 computing units and similar configuration.

In the specifications, you can see a clock frequency of 2407 MHz (overclocked mode) and 7.96 GB of memory (we are talking about 8 GB). It’s still unknown whether it will be GDDR6 or GDDR7, but previous rumors suggest GDDR6 with a speed of 20 Gbps. TDP also remains unknown.

With a score of 88,727 points in Geekbench 6.4 OpenCL, the RTX 5050 is approximately 14% slower than the mobile RTX 5060. It should be borne in mind that these are average figures, so the performance of specific variants and scenarios may differ. The RTX 4060 laptop graphics card scored 89,206 points in Geekbench, which is almost the same performance as the RTX 5050. Compared to the RTX 4050 laptop graphics card, the 5050 is about 19% faster.

Earlier, the German company Kiebel unveiled the characteristics of the mobile RTX 5050 with a slightly higher boost frequency as part of Helix 13 computers. According to this information, the card will still have GDDR6.

Source: VideoCardz