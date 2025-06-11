Specifications of the NVIDIA RTX 5050 for laptops have been released — a few days before the expected release

German IT company Kiebel has accidentally revealed the characteristics of the yet-to-be-released NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card for laptops, which should appear soon.

The company’s website showed RTX 5050 in Helix 13 laptops. According to the published data, the video card will be based on the GB207 processor, which may be the smallest Blackwell chip (the size of the crystal is currently unknown). As noted by Tom’s Hardware The GB207 is likely to be manufactured using TSMC’s 4N FinFET process, similar to the rest of the family.

The German vendor claims that the GeForce RTX 5050 will be equipped with 20 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM), which is equivalent to 2560 CUDA cores. If this information is accurate, the new graphics card will also be equipped with 80 5th generation Tensor cores and 20 4th generation RT cores.

The configuration is similar to the one NVIDIA used in the previous generation of laptop graphics cards. However, the RTX 5050 is based on the Blackwell architecture, which should provide a noticeable performance improvement.

The mobile RTX 5050 will have higher clock speeds. Kiebel cited many of the card’s specifications, including a base clock speed of 2235 MHz and a boost to 2520 MHz — 54% and 44% higher than the RTX 4050 Laptop. The video card will have 8 GB of memory and a 128-bit bus. It is also allegedly GDDR7 memory — contrary to previous rumors about the use of GDDR6 due to cost and accessibility issues.

Kiebel is offering to ship Helix 13 laptops with RTX 5050 within a few days. They have already started to appear in other stores. Back in May, Lenovo Legion and LOQ laptops with NVIDIA RTX 5050 «lit up» with a price of $1500 or more. Another interesting news this week from NVIDIA — first test of the N1X desktop processor in Geekbench.