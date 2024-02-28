“Monkey Man” – Action trailer from the creators of “John Wick”

The action film «Monkey Man», based on the story of the same name by actor and director Dev Patel, will soon be released in Ukraine. It was adapted for the big screen by screenwriter John Colley («Lord of the Rings: At World’s End»).

The film «Monkey Man» tells the story of a man with a criminal past who tries to adjust to life after prison. Earning a living by fighting without rules, where he has to give in to more popular fighters, the man realizes that the world is rotten because of corporate greed and the erosion of spiritual values. As a victim of government and police impunity, he puts on the mask of Hanuman, a monkey-like deity who is a symbol of fear and punishment for criminals. He declares war on corruption and its leaders, who once killed his mother. When the world is consumed by murderous corruption, impunity and corrupt politicians, one small spark can set everyone on fire.

The film is Dev Patel’s directorial debut. The film was produced by Jordan Peele («Trap», «We») and the team at Bezil Ivanek’s Thunder Road Studios, which is behind the production of the «John Wick» franchise. Dev Patel («Lion», «Hotel Mumbai») personally played the main role in his film. One of the leading roles is also played by Sharlto Copley («District 9», «The Conjuring»).

The film «Monkey Man» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on April 18.