monobank 2.0: the largest neobank in Ukraine has a new design — for the first time in 6 years

The new interface has been tested since November 2023.
Co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky reported about the launch of a new design for the banking app in its Telegram channel:
«At the start, we had only one card, so the design was conceived specifically for it. And now we have different cards, individual entrepreneurs, and many more in the pipeline. Because we want to make new products. And because we are not used to standing still».
The main screen will still display the card, account status, and recent transactions — but in a new design. Most actions have been simplified by adding a swipe option and some 3D animation — so, for example, you can switch between cards (instead of opening a separate menu, as in the previous version) or open a card statement (now it is common for all cards).
To use the updated application, customers should click the corresponding button in the «More» — section, where they will also be able to return to the old design. At the same time, all subsequent launches will be reproduced only in the new style.
Earlier in the commentary Forbes Gorokhovsky said that this time monobank refused to outsource the design, which was done by an internal team for four months.
- monobank — Fintech Band card product and «Universal Bank». The former was founded in January 2017 by former top managers of «PrivatBank» Oleg Gorokhovsky, Dmitry Dubilet and Mikhail Rogalsky. The project uses the banking license of Universal Bank, which is part of the TAS group and owned by Ukrainian businessman Sergiy Tigipko.
- In January, monobank reported on 8 million users — it took the project just over 6 years to achieve this result (the app was launched on November 22, 2017). Since April 2021, monobank has been adding about 100 thousand new customers every month, and this pace continued until the start of the great war (now a little more than 80 thousand new customers choose monobank every month).
- Back in the summer, monobank outperformed «Oschadbank» in terms of the number of cards issued — in terms of the number of active cards, it is second only to the leader «PrivatBank» (about 26.5 million cards).