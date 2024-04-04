monobank 2.0: the largest neobank in Ukraine has a new design — for the first time in 6 years

The new interface has been tested since November 2023.

Co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky reported about the launch of a new design for the banking app in its Telegram channel:

«At the start, we had only one card, so the design was conceived specifically for it. And now we have different cards, individual entrepreneurs, and many more in the pipeline. Because we want to make new products. And because we are not used to standing still».

The main screen will still display the card, account status, and recent transactions — but in a new design. Most actions have been simplified by adding a swipe option and some 3D animation — so, for example, you can switch between cards (instead of opening a separate menu, as in the previous version) or open a card statement (now it is common for all cards).

To use the updated application, customers should click the corresponding button in the «More» — section, where they will also be able to return to the old design. At the same time, all subsequent launches will be reproduced only in the new style.

Earlier in the commentary Forbes Gorokhovsky said that this time monobank refused to outsource the design, which was done by an internal team for four months.