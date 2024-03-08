Mortal Kombat 1 can be evaluated as part of a free weekend

Developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Games have organized a free weekend for Mortal Kombat 1. During the coming weekend, interested users will be able to download and launch the game to assess how interesting it will be for them.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a fighting game that is a sequel to Mortal Kombat 11. The gameplay is a duel between two characters, during which you can use a variety of punches, jumps, combinations and fatalities. In this game, the developers have added cameo fighters that help the player during the battles. Another new feature of the game is the «Invasion» mode. It should be added that Mortal Kombat 1 is a new game that was released about six months ago.

The Mortal Kombat 1 free weekend will last until March 10. PC (Steam) and console users can take advantage of the opportunity to evaluate the game. Players have access to all characters and multiplayer modes, two chapters of the main story and the initial stage of the «Invasion» mode. At the end of the promotion, interested players will be able to buy the full version of the game and transfer all their progress to it.

