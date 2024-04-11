«Most likely not, but it’s not certain»: Todd Howard on the adaptation of The Elder Scrolls and other Bethesda games

Today, Amazon Prime Video has a big and hotly anticipated premiere — the first season of the Fallout series has been released in full (8 episodes) with Ukrainian subtitles. After the premiere in Hollywood, the series producer and Bethesda game director Todd Howard said IGN editor, how high are the chances of the studio’s adaptation of The Elder Scrolls and other famous franchises.

About the adaptation of The Elder Scrolls and other games

The Bethesda game director said that people keep asking him about a movie or series about «Ancient Scrolls», and he keeps denying and refusing.

«I don’t know. There’s nothing like that in the works right now. Everyone asks me about Elder Scrolls, for example, and I keep saying no. So I answer again, most likely no. You never know what idea will work. But I think that [with the Fallout series] everything worked out well, we did a good job, because all the stars were aligned. We took up the idea ourselves because it stuck with us, and we were like, “Hey, this sounds really cool,” without any coercion or pressure because “we have to make a series,” because otherwise it wouldn’t have worked out». Todd Howard

executive producer, Bethesda Game Studios

Earlier, Todd Howard said that not everything went well with the Fallout movie adaptation either.

Behind-the-scenes video about the creation of the series

The head of Bethesda Game Studios did not specify the exact nature of the co-production with Amazon, but recalled that during the first meeting he immediately found a common language with Jonathan Nolan (co-creator of the «Wild West Land» series) and then everything started to spin.

«That’s why I said no for a decade. Everyone wanted to make a TV series or a movie (based on Fallout), but I was adamant and said no. I didn’t feel it was really the right thing to do. And then I met Jonathan Nolan, whose work I really like (The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Person of Interest and Westworld), and we hit it off right away. So I asked him if he wanted to do Fallout. And to do it in a way that would make the series feel like a new game in the series: with a new location, its own story, complete freedom of action and creative madness We are very pleased with the results». Todd Howard

The Fallout series tells the story of human survival in a post-apocalyptic future in 2296, 219 years after a nuclear war that wiped out almost all of humanity. The plot follows the canon of the game series, but tells an original story built around three key characters. The producer Jonathan Nolan himself previously compared the show to Fallout 5.

On the eve of the premiere critics’ reviews appearedwho were delighted and called the show one of the best game adaptations — the series has incorporated the unique aesthetic of the game series, which organically combines science fiction, retrofuturism and western. On Metacritic the show’s rating is 72 points out of 100 (viewer rating — 6.5 out of 10), on Rotten Tomatoes — 93% «freshness» (viewer — 87%). Results, the second season of Fallout is waiting for us in the future.