The second season of the Fallout series received tax incentives in California — a hint that it will be

It is expected that the second season of the Fallout series based on the famous game series, which will debut on April 11 on Amazon Prime, will take place and be filmed in California. The state film commission announced on Monday that it has granted $152 million in tax incentives for the filming of 12 series, including Fallout, which received $25 million of them. The first season was filmed primarily in New York, with some shooting in Utah.

Tax incentives in California are aimed at luring TV shows that have already been produced in another state or abroad. Such shows receive a credit of 25% of qualified expenses, and another 20% for each subsequent season.

In total, the state annually allocates about $330 million dollars for these incentives, of which 57% goes to series and 43% to films. The credit is aimed at combating the tendency of film production to seek tax incentives in other US states, or in Canada and the UK. Studios apply for the credits in California in several rounds of funding each year, with credits awarded based on potential job creation.

But even if a series has received incentives in California, it does not guarantee that it will actually move there. A year ago, Amazon received $25 million to move the second season of «Citadel» to California. However, the show was later removed from the program and the money was returned.

Source: The Verge