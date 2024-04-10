The series «Fallout» received the first reviews and a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes: «Vivid apocalypse with outbreaks of extreme violence»

While viewers are waiting for the premiere of «Fallout» on Prime Video (in a few hours), specialized publications have published their first reviews. All of them note the extreme violence of the show and at the same time sing the praises of the scenery, acting, and story, which, importantly, will be understandable to those unfamiliar with the game series of the same name.

At the time of publication of this article, the scores on review aggregator sites were as follows:

Sam Rutherford of Engadget called «Fallout» a great show with charming characters and impressive visuals. The author also praised the performance of Walton Goggins, who seems to have been specially created for the role of Gul».

«The most impressive thing about Fallout — is how the show balances several different stories with grace and intrigue. They’re woven together so well that even if one scene goes on for a long time, the show as a whole never gets boring,» Rutherford wrote.

Rutherford notes that the series is excessively violent, and there will be a lot of scenes with blood and animal abuse.

Kylie Gilliard from GameInformer began his review by saying that he «was not a fan of the Fallout games, but now — is a fan of the Fallout series».

«The Fallout show is scary, violent, funny, weird, intriguing, and somehow optimistic-a feeling I haven’t gotten from apocalyptic fiction in a long time,» Gilliard writes.

Matt Purslow of IGN notes that the series is actually «not directly related to anything we could play», thus capturing a larger audience.

«A vivid and funny apocalypse filled with dark moments and flashes of extreme violence — Fallout is right up there with The Last of Us, one of the best game adaptations ever made», — concluded Purslow.

The «Fallout» series tells the story of humanity’s survival in a post-apocalyptic future in 2296 — 219 years after the nuclear war. The plot is part of the canon of the game series, but tells an independent story built around three key characters: a young girl Lucy, a resident of «Vault 33», her father and Vault supervisor Hank, and mercenary goon Cooper Howard.

Ella Purnell («Yellowjackets»), Walton Goggins («Justified») and Kyle MacLachlan («Twin Peaks») play the main roles in the TV adaptation. The showrunners of the series are — Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who have already worked together on «Westworld».