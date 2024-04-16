Motorola edge 50 series smartphones received a pOLED display, IP68 protection and storage up to 1 TB

Motorola has prepared for release new smartphones of the edge family: motorola edge 50 ultra, motorola edge 50 pro and motorola edge 50 fusion. The design of these devices uses curves and textures such as wood, pearlescent polymer coating, and vegan suede.

Motorola edge 50 ultra

The motorola edge 50 ultra model offers a 6.7-inch pOLED display with Super HD resolution (2712×1220 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, 2500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The device has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB or 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The case is IP68-rated for protection against dust and moisture.

The rear panel has a triple camera. It has a 50-megapixel main module with optical stabilization, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with macro support, and a 64-megapixel telephoto module with 3x zoom and optical image stabilization. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor and autofocus. The device has 3 microphones, stereo speakers and a 4500 mAh battery. It supports 125W TurboPower charging and 50W wireless charging.

Motorola edge 50 pro

The motorola edge 50 pro model has an aluminum frame and IP68 protection. This model also offers a 6.7-inch pOLED display with Super HD resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. However, the device has a more affordable Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. However, the 125W TurboPower charging system and 50W wireless charging have been retained.

The main camera module has a 50-megapixel sensor. The manufacturer also offers a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom and optical stabilization, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Edge 50 pro is also equipped with a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus.

Motorola edge 50 fusion

This is the most affordable model among the new products. It also provides IP68 protection and has stereo speakers. However, in this case, it uses a 6.7-inch pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz frequency, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage with a capacity of 128 to 512 GB. The camera is dual. It has a 50-megapixel main module with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera is 32-megapixel. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh.

Motorola’s edge 50 ultra smartphone will be available in Ukraine in June, while the edge 50 pro and edge 50 fusion models are expected to be launched in May. Prices of the new products have not yet been disclosed.