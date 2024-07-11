Movie trailer «Gladiator II» hated because of Jay Z’s rap in Roman Empire — dislikes outnumber likes

The original trailer for the sequel to «Gladiator» Ridley Scott, which was released two days agoThey threw dislikes at him.

With almost 13 million views movie trailer «Gladiator II» received 180 thousand dislikes and 110 thousand likes in total.

The comments most often criticized the poor choice of music and characters, as well as the fact that the authors showed too much history in the trailer. Here are some of the most popular ones:

«There is only one black character in the movie!»

«Gladiator has no sequel. Gladiator does not need to be continued»

«Producers: We have Denzel, let’s add rap to it to emphasize the Roman Empire»

«When Ridley Scott makes a movie, the gods flip a coin»

«This song by Jay Z mentions the Colosseum. Yes, let’s put it in there»

«We’ve moved on from Hans Zimmer to stupid music from Spotify»

« When the rap started, I thought Vin Diesel was going to appear in the arena with his V8 »

«It’s not even a trailer, it’s almost the whole movie in 3 minutes».

«Gladiator II» continues the epic saga of power, revenge and intrigue set in ancient Rome. A few years ago, Lucius witnessed the murder of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, and now he himself is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home was destroyed by tyrant emperors. With the future of the empire at stake, Lucius must find the strength to forget the past and restore Rome and its people to their former glory.

Ridley Scott is once again directing the film, with David Scarpa writing the screenplay.

Among the familiar faces from the original film is Connie Nielsen, who reprises her role as Lucila, the daughter of the late Marcus Aurelius. Her son, a grown man named Lucius, is played by Paul Mescal, and Pedro Pascal appears as Marcus Acacius — a Roman general who allegedly studied under Maximus (the protagonist of the original «Gladiator» played by Russell Crowe).

Fred Hechinger (Emperor Caracalla) and Joseph Quinn (Emperor Getha) take on the roles of Rome’s new dictators. Denzel Washington plays the boastful ruler Macrinus.

The film will be released in Ukraine on November 14.