Musk advised J.K. Rowling to publish «interesting and positive» content on X/Twitter instead of posts about transgenderism

Both the billionaire and the writer have often been criticized for their views and statements on transgender issues.

In the comments to one of J.K. Rowling’s posts, Elon Musk advised the author of «Harry Potter» to write more «interesting and positive content»:

«While I wholeheartedly agree with your thoughts on sex/gender, may I suggest that you also publish interesting and positive content on other issues?», — Musk wrote.

The post itself was dated April 6, but it took Musk a month to comment. Interestingly, in her next post, Rowling responded to the advice of social media owner X:

«I just realized I missed yesterday’s tip to share more positive content… so I’m sharing an article about my writing life that was published in The Sunday Times today. In no way should this be interpreted as me doing everything I’m told».

Musk joked back:

«I need to remind myself of this from time to time».

Indeed, the billionaire has repeatedly made controversial comments on transgender issues, leading his teenage daughter, who is transgender, to petition last year to change her surname and declare that she does not want to be associated with her father «in any form».

Rowling has also repeatedly made controversial statements about transgender issues, which have been criticized by actors who have starred in the Harry Potter films, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Eddie Redmayne.

Source: Business Insider