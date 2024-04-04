Mykolaychuk OPEN and AMO Pictures to hold a pitching for feature short films with a $2000 prize for filming

The Mykolaichuk OPEN Audience Film Festival together with the international visual storytelling production AMO Pictures will jointly hold a pitching for fiction short film projects. The best project will receive $2000 for the production of a short film.

According to the organizers, the future fiction short can be of any genre, but its duration should not exceed 25 minutes. The project should be completed by March 2025. And its Ukrainian premiere is to take place at the 4th Mykolaychuk OPEN Festival of Audience Film.

«Now, more than ever, we need support for young filmmakers, both moral and material. The short film format can showcase the talents of directors who will continue the wave of Ukrainian feature films after the war is over. We are glad that thanks to our partners we will be able to help this process a little. And, of course, we are looking forward to premiering the project that wins the pitching in our festival program next year!”», says Oleksiy Gladushevsky, the general producer of the Mykolaychuk OPEN festival.

To participate in the pitching, a film project must meet the following requirements:

The movie is up to 25 minutes long;

Game form;

Country of production — Ukraine (or co-production);

The director(s) of the film has made no more than two feature films of any genre (no feature films in the filmography are also considered);

The script is ready;

The film project is due to be completed by March 2025.

Requirements for the package of documents:

A completed application in Ukrainian;

An excerpt from the script (3-5 pages in Ukrainian) or a full script;

CVs of key project team members;

The film’s total budget;

Approximate shooting plan;

Photos of the main team members;

Working materials of the movie (footage, teaser) if available.

You can apply for participation until May 23 at by the following link. The selection results will be announced on May 31.

The Mykolaichuk OPEN festival will take place from June 15 to 23.