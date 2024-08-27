NBU imposes restrictions on P2P transfers starting October 1 — limit of ₴150,000 per month

NBU approved restrictions on card-to-card transfers.

There is a limit on P2P transfers (from card to card) in the amount of UAH 150,000 per month. It is temporary and will be in effect from October 1, 2024 for 6 months.

Previously announced limit of 30 transactions per month will not be applied.

According to the NBU press service, the limit applies only to the amount of outgoing transfers across all client accounts opened with the same bank and will not apply to volunteer accounts that meet certain criteria.

The National Bank says that 98% of bank customers make monthly transfers that do not exceed UAH 150,000, and thus the restrictions will not affect their financial activity.

The restriction was introduced to prevent the use of the «drops» system, when fraudsters use third-party accounts to make payments. About UAH 200 billion passes through such cards annually, and in 2024, business relations with more than 80 thousand customers have already been terminated due to participation in drop schemes.