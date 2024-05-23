Up to 30 transactions per month. The NBU will set restrictions on P2P transfers due to the spread of online fraud

The NBU’s decision will apply directly to outgoing transfers — you can receive funds to the card without restrictions.

Dmytro Oliynyk, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said (via Forbes) that Ukraine will introduce restrictions on outgoing P2P transfers Card-to-card transfer — in the working draft We are talking about 30 transactions per month and UAH 100,000 (however, the final decision may be adjusted).

The restriction is aimed at combating online fraud and will not interfere with volunteer collections, as it will only apply to outgoing payments. Shadow financial transactions are becoming more widespread — as an example, «drops» or so-called «cash mules»When fraudsters buy data from ordinary citizens and open cards that can be used to conduct thousands of transactions (limited to UAH 400,000 — larger amounts are subject to financial monitoring)

According to Oliynyk, such schemes are often used for tax evasion, payment of salaries in envelopes, withdrawal of funds abroad or drug trafficking, etc., and have become even more popular after the hunt for misdirection in the gambling business — two banks, Ayboks Bank and Concord Bank, which have already been withdrawn from the market.

In 2023, the volume of P2P transfers in Ukraine will be increased from UAH 210 billion in January to UAH 247 billion in Decemberwhich exceeded the volume of purchases and cash withdrawals using cards, and indicates, according to the NBU, «certain abnormal behavior of this segment of payment transactions».