NDAs are increasing, especially for juniors: IT professionals are looking for an explanation for the number of non-disclosure agreements

The IT community on LinkedIn has noticed a very relevant topic: recently, more and more candidates have been posting their experience in companies with NDAs.

And, as the first noticed QA-Evangelist Oleksa Mashyts, this is mostly about juniors.

«Sometimes you can see on LinkedIn profiles that the place of work is listed as NDA. Interestingly, the maximum number of such cases is observed among newcomers, where the first job is listed as NDA, and sometimes even several. Needless to say, this is suspicious, to say the least. Of course, everything is possible, and this approach is based on the principle of “maybe”. But…», — Mashchyts wrote on his LinkedIn.

Sometimes, even the company prohibits the name of the company.

«Another issue is when it comes to specific projects or technologies, they are often under NDAs, so everything is logical. But what is this invasion of companies that forbid newcomers to indicate the name of the company? Is it a trend of hiring people with no experience by secret organizations of the Ministry of Defense or intelligence?” the IT expert asks.

Highload has collected various explanations for the situation that came to the minds of IT professionals.

How do you explain this?

Minimizing reputational risks

It’s simple — an employee who has signed a non-disclosure agreement will not be able to make public claims against the company’s management. The company, on the other hand, gains a certain amount of power.

Employees want to build up their own experience

«I think there are cases when it’s not the company that prohibits it, but the employee who doesn’t want to disclose the company. But they want to show their work experience, so they hide behind an NDA. Or if they didn’t part ways on a good note, so they can’t ask for references from their previous job. But this is just a guess,» says designer Olga Lipetskaya.

Problems with legislation

In many cases, companies want to avoid possible problems with the law. This can be related to both the scope of the company’s activities (detachment, gambling, etc.) and the official nature (such as «Sharashkin’s office»).

Some developers even told us that until 2014, there were a lot of red-haired IT gurus in Ukraine «. And you may be dealing with one of them.

«We don’t want another mask show»

«I don’t know about newcomers, but I have a story about «You are individual entrepreneurs, not employees, we don’t want another mask show, so don’t mention your name.» Well, we also told stories about the fact that competitors can lure us away to make our case», — shared her experience of Manual QA Anna Maiseyenko.

What liability is provided for by law Associates Sergiy Barbashyn and Oleg Chip in DOU’s material noteIt is important to note that disclosure of trade secrets is subject to liability at the legislative level. For example, the disclosure of trade secrets/confidential information may be punishable by superimposed administrative fine in the amount of UAH 153 to 306(Part 3 of Article 164-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses). If the violation caused significant damage, thendefined criminal liability in the form of a fine of UAH 17,000 to 51,000(Article 232 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition, there are general provisions inThe Civil Code of Ukraine(Articles 22, 624-625) andCommercial Code of Ukraine(Articles 224-226) on recovery of damages. These rules define that losses may include expenses caused by the counterparty’s unlawful actions, lost profits (lost profit), which the offender must reimburse. In addition, the Law of Ukraine«On protection against unfair competition»(section 4) unlawful collection, disclosure, inducement to disclose, use of trade secrets are considered to be cases of unfair competition.