Netflix gives out grants: Ukrainians can get $10 thousand to develop a movie script

The Ukrainian Film Academy and Netflix have launched a program to support Ukrainian filmmakers. It is called the «Grant Program: Script development and exclusive online sessions with EAVE experts».

The main goal of this project is to help Ukrainian filmmakers in Ukraine and around the world (who have been affected or displaced by the war) to continue and develop their work. The program envisages that the 20 best projects will receive $10 thousand each to develop a script for a film project with a team of a screenwriter and a producer who must be citizens of Ukraine. At the end of the program, the Ukrainian Film Academy will translate all scripts into English.

The program is open to original full-length feature films of 70 minutes or more in length, which are under development at the time of application. One screenwriter can submit a maximum of one project. One producer can participate in only one submitted project.

Interested participants can apply until April 17, 2024. The full text of the Program Regulations and requirements for applicants can be found at by the following link. The projects will be evaluated by four international industry experts. They are not eligible to submit their own work.

It is noted that a series of exclusive online sessions with EAVE experts will be held for grantees to discuss the main trends in the industry. There will also be individual sessions from EAVE on script development and project development, which will cover financing and marketing strategies.