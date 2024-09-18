Netflix has declassified the release date of «The Witcher: Sirens from the Deep» and showed an atmospheric excerpt from the anime

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Netflix streaming service has announced that the anime «The Witcher: Sirens from the Deep» will be released on February 11, 2025. The company also showed an exclusive fragment of the upcoming movie. That is, the Redanian Intelligence publication right.

The story centers on the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a mutant monster hunter. He is tasked with investigating a series of attacks in a coastal village. During the investigation, Geralt finds himself embroiled in a centuries-old conflict between humans and the sea people. To prevent a war between the two kingdoms, the witch will have to rely on the help of old and new friends.

The main character, Geralt of Rivia, will be voiced by Doug Cockle, who also presented the first fragment of the film to the audience. The cast also includes Joey Baty as the bard Lyubistok and Anja Chalotra, who will voice the wizard Ennefer. Christina Wren will lend her voice to Essie Daven.

«The Witcher: Sirens from the Deep» is based on the short story Andrzej Sapkowski «The Little Victim». This work was not screened in the first season of the «The Witcher» series. The new project will be the second animated film in the universe after «The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf», which told the origin story of Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor.

The script was written by Mike Ostrowski and Ray Benjamin. The film was produced by Lauren Schmidt-Gissrich. Studio Mir is responsible for the animation. The director is Kang Hee Chul. Andrzej Sapkowski is involved in the project as a creative consultant.

Source: Deadline

