Anime «The Witcher: Sirens from the Deep» will be released in 2025 — insiders reveal details

The Movie section is published with the support of

Project «The Witcher: Sirens from the Deep», which has been in development for more than two years, is likely to have a specific release date.

For information Redanian Intelligence, the animated film «The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep» from Netflix will be released on February 11, 2025.

Redanian Intelligence sources say that the animated film will run for 1 hour and 29 minutes. This makes it slightly longer than the previous animated film in the «Witcher» — «universeThe wolf’s nightmare».

«Sirens from the Depths» will be located in the chronology between the fifth and sixth episodes of the first season of the series «Witcher». The plot is based on the story Andrzej Sapkowski «Small sacrifice».

Actors from various adaptations of «The Witcher» were involved in the voice acting of the characters. Geralt will be voiced by Doug Cockle, known for his work on video games. Annifer and Jaskira will be voiced again by Anja Chalotra and Joey Baty from the TV series. Christina Wren will lend her voice to Essie Daven.

Here is the official Netflix synopsis for «The Witcher: Sirens from the Depths of»:

«Geralt of Rivia, a mutant monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village. He finds himself embroiled in a centuries-old conflict between humans and the sea people. To solve the mystery, Geralt will have to rely on friends — old and new — before the feud between the two kingdoms escalates into a full-scale war».

Meanwhile, the «Witcher» universe continues to evolve in various formats. Since April this year, the fourth season of the Netflix series «The Witcher» has been filmed. Recently, the filming process caught in the frame in Surrey, England.

