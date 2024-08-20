An example for George Martin: Andrzej Sapkowski has finished a new book «The Witcher»

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Andrzej Sapkowski said that he had finished a new book from the «Witcher» series. The writer met the deadlines he had mentioned earlier.

In an interview with Chimères, Andrzej Sapkowski said that he had finished working on the new «Witcher» — the writer did not disclose the title of the book. Last August Sapkovsky said that the book would appear in a year— and that’s exactly what happened.

«I have no plans right now. I finished the book. It took me maybe two years, something like that».

Earlier, the author said that the book will be about Geralt, but is not part of the main saga. The publication date of the new «The Witcher» in winter, which was also announced earlier, seems very likely. The book will be the first in the series in 11 years after «The Storm Season» 2013. The prequel story featuring Geralt was also not part of the main saga.

It is impossible not to mention George Martin in this context. Speaking at the Oxford Writers’ House, Martin said that he would like to complete your own book series «A Song of Ice and Fire». The process took many years, during which the writer was actively involved in TV series. Of course, the way he works and the scale of the saga and the universe are different in his case, but at least Sapkovsky has a concrete result.

