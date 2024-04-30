Netflix will release a «live» series «Scooby Doo» — based on the script of the creators of the TV adaptation «Cowboy Bebop»

The original Hanna Barbera characters are being revived on Netflix — in a «live» series about Shaggy and his friends and his dog Scooby.

Pros according to Deadline has signed a deal to produce and distribute the action series «Scooby Doo». The script was written by Josh Apelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who produced TV adaptation «Cowboy Bebop» for Netflix, and executive produced by Berlanti Productions (via Warner Bros. Television) and Midnight Radio.

The franchise, created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, was launched in 1969 with the first animated series «Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!» for Hanna Barbera (later acquired by Warner Bros. Animation). The story told about the detective adventures of teenagers Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Shaggy Rogers and his talking dog Scooby-Doo.

Based on the success of the original series, numerous sequels and spinoffs were created, as well as two special cartoons and feature films. In 2002, one of the most famous live-action films of the franchise was released, written by James Gunn and starring Freddie Prinze Jr. The film earned more than $250 million, so in 2004 a sequel was released with the same cast.