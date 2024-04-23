Netpeak Group has provided free access to onboarding courses and training for specialists

AcademyOcean, a cloud-based LMS platform (part of Netpeak Group), will provide Ukrainian companies with free access to 10 onboarding and training courses.

Representatives of Netpeak Group spoke about the editions.

Netpeak Group’s internal training on the basis of AcademyOcean includes the Onboarding and Offboarding Academy, as well as 8 separate courses:

the academy of clarity;

business correspondence;

work with Google Drive;

work with Google Docs;

work with Google Sheets;

work with Telegram and Slack;

Time management academy;

open communication course.

With an LMS platform, companies can:

create and edit training materials;

customize training to your needs and goals;

track the progress of your employees and receive detailed analytics on their training;

launch regular knowledge testing and certification using artificial intelligence.

The AcademyOcean team works in 7 countries, the platform is used by customers on 5 continents, and the number of students is 600,000. Among Ukrainian businesses, LMS is used by such companies as: Intertop, OLX, Samsonite, Miraton, Ajax, Work.ua, Delvi, and others.

«The number of requests from Ukrainian businesses for training and adaptation of employees has tripled since the beginning of 2024 compared to 2022. We believe in the resilience of Ukrainian businesses and are ready to help them become even stronger. Free access to Netpeak Group’s training materials is our way of helping Ukrainian companies continue to grow, learn, and succeed in these challenging conditions,» says Vladimir Polo, CEO of AcademyOcean.

To get free access to Netpeak Group training, Ukrainian companies can submit a request at the link.