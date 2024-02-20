Neuralink’s first patient can control a mouse with the power of thought, — Musk

The first patient to be implanted with a brain chip from Neuralink seems to have fully recovered and can control a computer mouse with his thoughts, the startup’s founder Elon Musk said.

Progress is good and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with neural effects that we know about. The patient is able to move the mouse around the screen just by thinking. — Musk said at the Spaces event.

Musk said that Neuralink is now trying to get as many «clicks» on the mouse buttons from the patient as possible, transmits Reuters.

Last month, the company successfully implanted the chip in its first patient after receiving approval for human trials in September.

The study uses a robot to surgically place the brain-computer interface implant in the area of the brain that controls the intention to move, Neuralink said, adding that the initial goal is to allow people to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Musk has big ambitions for Neuralink, saying that surgical implantation of its chip devices could speed up treatment of diseases such as obesity, autism, depression and schizophrenia.

Neuralink, which was valued at about $5 billion last year, has repeatedly faced calls to review its safety protocols. Last month, the company was fined for violating US Department of Transportation regulations on the transportation of hazardous materials.