New features in «Reserve+»: recruitment in October, deferrals in November

In the near future, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will launch new features in the «Reserve+» app. The first of them is recruiting. It should be launched in October, reports The press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Along with the October update of «Reserve+», the app will feature current vacancies in military units, allowing users to find their future service location faster. The new recruitment service in «Reserve+» will help users choose the positions that best match their experience, skills and preferences. We are promised that both combat and non-combat positions will be available.

At the beginning of the job search, users have to fill out a short questionnaire. Based on this information and selected skills, the system will offer the most suitable options. The app will contain a detailed description of the vacancies, including information about the brigades, their command, achievements and media publications.

The service features a convenient job selection process and system algorithms. The interface will allow you to make quick decisions: press «plus» to save the offer for further review, or «minus» to reject it.

The second major update is designed for those liable for military service who are eligible for a deferment. The Ministry of Defense plans to introduce a new feature in «Reserve+» that will allow those liable for military service to receive a deferment without having to visit a military registration and enlistment office and submit paper applications. The new service will allow citizens eligible for deferment to apply in a few minutes via a mobile application.

According to Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko, to implement this function, it is necessary to amend the regulatory framework and ensure the technological readiness of partners who own data registers.

Starting in November 2024, it is planned to introduce three forms of deferment for different categories of citizens: full-time students, parents with many children, and people with disabilities. The Ministry of Defense is currently working on changes to the regulatory framework to harmonize the innovation.

To recap, this feature is have been talking since August.