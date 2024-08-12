«Reserve+» will get new features: online recruitment and electronic referral to the HCPC. There will be no electronic summonses

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko spoke about some plans for the «Reserve+» app. New features are expected in the fall.

Thus, according to Kateryna Chernogorenko, the Ministry of Defense plans to launch online recruitment based on the app. With this feature, people will be able to join the army of their own free will, but in accordance with a request generated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense is currently consulting with the Ministry of Health on the introduction of electronic referrals to the Preliminary Medical Examination Center directly in the «Reserve+» app. This function is planned to be introduced for both persons liable for military service and active servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Details about electronic referrals to the military qualification commission are still unknown. Most likely, such a referral will contain a QR code, which will allow the doctors of the HCPC to identify the person.

At the same time, Kateryna Chernogorenko reiterated that the Ministry of Defense is not going to introduce electronic summonses. There is currently no appropriate legal basis for this.

