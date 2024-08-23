New iPhone 16: leak reveals camera features of future smartphones

New iPhone 16 smartphones are expected to be unveiled next month. Thanks to a new leak, we can get an early look at the camera specs of all four upcoming models.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will have two camera modules, just like their predecessors. However, this time they will be vertically aligned on the back. The main camera will be the same 48-megapixel camera as in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

The ultra-wide-angle module will have a wider aperture of f/2.2 (compared to f/2.4 in last year’s models), which should improve low-light shots. Smartphones without the Pro prefix will support macro photography for the first time.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will have a telephoto module with 5x optical zoom. It will no longer be exclusive to the larger model, as it was last year. It will be the same 12-megapixel module with f/2.8 aperture.

The main camera on the Pro devices has also not changed compared to last year, but there will be significant changes in the ultra-wide-angle module. This will be a 48-megapixel sensor with pixel merging technology, which will have pixels measuring 0.7 micrometers and allow them to be combined to achieve an effective size of 1.4 micrometers. The smartphones will be able to capture 48-megapixel ProRaw photos.

Rumor has it that this year Apple will add support for the new JPEG-XL photo format. Both Pro smartphones will also support 3K video at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision.

Finally, the Capture Button will be installed on all four iPhone 16 models. It will be a capacitive button available only for use by camera apps, including third-party apps. The button will be sensitive to the force of pressing, which will allow you to lock the exposure and focus, and the shooting process will be activated when fully pressed. Since the button is touch-sensitive, it will be able to support gestures, for example, to zoom in on an image. Developers will have access to the button’s capabilities through the API.

