Ukrainian retailers have opened pre-orders for the latest processor-based MacBook Air M3 (previously received it MacBook Pro), which revealed the prices in hryvnia and the date of the start of sales in Ukraine. We are talking about the official sales of Apple’s new ultra-compact laptops.

Apple announced updated MacBook Air on March 4 and launched sales in the US and other countries on March 8, and now the new products are on their way to Ukraine. The offers appeared simultaneously in the catalogs of many Ukrainian retailers, which officially sell Apple products — Rozetka, MOYO, Comfy, and others. Full sales start in a week (on March 23). Traditionally, prices are listed as discounted promotional prices (usually a PR manipulation). There is also an option to pay for the purchase in equal installments in different banks — up to 15 payments. The devices are available in four colors: black (a new color that should collect fewer fingerprints), gray, silver, and gold.

Prices for new MacBook Air (2024) on M3 in Ukraine

The newest 13- and 15-inch Apple MacBook Air laptops are the first in the series to support 2 monitors (with the lid closed). Thanks to the M3 processor, the laptops are 60% more powerful than M1 models and 13 times more productive than previous generations. They are also equipped with a 6E Wi-Fi adapter and faster SSDsthan previous models. At the same time, the new models retain the advantages of their predecessors — Liquid Retina displays, up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p camera, three microphones, and Dolby Atmos support.

For comparison, in the United States, prices for 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 start at $1099 and $1299, respectively. In Europe, as usual, they are more expensive — €1349 and €1649.

Simultaneously with the announcement of the updated MacBook Air with M3, Apple discontinued the MacBook Air (M1) 2020, which effectively began a new era of Macs on Apple silicon. The model, which is still a top seller, is still available at Ukrainian retailers — offers for it start at 30,646₴.