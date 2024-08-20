New Skoda Superb in Ukraine: what the flagship model offers at a price of UAH 1.77 million

The new generation Skoda Superb flagship model is now on sale in Ukraine. The new model has larger dimensions, updated appearance, improved aerodynamics and many new technological solutions.

The new generation Skoda Superb is equipped with an octagonal radiator grille and LED matrix headlights with a clear pattern. This is the first time that matrix headlights are offered in a Superb model. Other visual elements include exterior details in dark chrome: the logo on the hood and the lettering on the trunk door. Traditionally for the Ukrainian market, the car is equipped with the «bad roads» package.

The Superb’s interior features a freestanding 10- or 13-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster, 15W wireless smartphone charging, multiple USB ports and Climatronic three-zone climate control. The selector lever has been moved to the steering column. The KESSY GO keyless entry and engine start system is available to car owners.

The new Skoda Superb is 4912 cm long, 2090 cm wide (including mirrors) and 1481 cm high. The trunk volume has increased by 20 liters compared to its predecessor and now amounts to 645 liters. The car will be available in two trim levels: Superb Selection and Superb L&K.

The new Superb model is offered in Ukraine with a 2-liter TFSI gasoline engine with 265 hp (195 kW) and a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The car has all-wheel drive and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 6 seconds.

The car has a lot of safety assistants: Hill Hold Control, a multifunctional camera (Crossroad Assist, pedestrian and cyclist recognition), road sign recognition, Driver alert, a system for preventing driver distraction and drowsiness, and a system for preventing front collisions with braking when a car is detected, pedestrians, cyclists, reverse, exit and lane change signals, advanced and proactive pedestrian protection, active lane departure warning system (Lane Assist), Crossroad Assist, Turn Assist and others.

The new generation Skoda Superb will be available for order in Ukraine from August 26, 2024. Prices start from UAH 1.77 million for the standard Superb Selection and from UAH 2.03 million for the Superb L&K. Traditionally for Skoda, the cars can be individually equipped with additional options. All cars are covered by a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty and an additional option «extended warranty package for» 4 years or 90,000 km.