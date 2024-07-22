Netflix has shown another trailer for the second season of the animated series «Arkane», or rather a clip, as it is called. The video doesn’t tell much about the plot, instead focusing on Heimerdinger and Ecko’s attempt to break into the lab.

Fans of «Arkane» seem to have received the video well. It is praised for the interaction between the characters and the animation. The clip is created at the level of the first season, and makes fans want to see more.

The first season of «Arkane» was released on Netflix in 2021 and received universal approval. The series managed to appeal to both League of Legends fans and those who are less familiar with the game. The second season will be the last for the series, but Netflix is planning other series based on the game, so fans will have something to follow.

The new season of «Arkane» is due out in November. After the critically acclaimed and award-winning first season, maintaining the high level of the second season is becoming more important and difficult for the series creators. According to Netflix, the latest chapter of the League of Legends game adaptation shows «the terrifying escalation of» between the cities of Zaun and Piltover and sisters Vee and Jinx. The League of Legends adaptation debuted on Netflix in 2021.

Source: ComicBook