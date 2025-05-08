Next Level Savings in the PS Store continues — Ghost of Tsushima, Destiny 2 and others with up to 85% off

The PS Store has launched a Next Level Savings that offers discounts of up to 85% on various games, add-ons, and more.

PlayStation has put more than 2500 offers on sale — a lot of interesting projects and various loot boxes, skins, etc. Among them, you can find Ghost of Tsushima, Destiny 2, or Hazelight hits at more affordable prices. You can also dig around to find cool indie games.

Many of these projects have been put up for sale many times before. But we traditionally put together a small list of games that might interest you or help you spend a few evenings well:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut — ₴1 149 (-50%)

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection — ₴374 (-85%)

It Takes Two + A Way Out — ₴659 (-67%)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 — ₴1 112 (-47%)

Unknown 9: Awakening — ₴449 (-75%)

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition — ₴257 (-85%)

The Sinking City — ₴849 (-50%)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — ₴758 (-67%)

Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition — ₴1 739 (-40%)

Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition — ₴1 429 (-35%)

Resident Evil 4 — ₴599 (-50%)

Resident Evil Remake Trilogy — ₴1 319 (-45%)

V Rising — ₴699 (-50%)

The Last of Us Remastered — ₴324 (-50%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man — ₴899 (-40%)

Age of Mythology: Retold Premium Edition — ₴1 274 (-25%)

Little Nightmares I & II — ₴449 (-70%)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure — ₴1 149 (-50%)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name — ₴719 (-60%)

Soulcalibur 6 — ₴299 (-85%)

Cult of the Lamb – Cultist, Heretic, and Sinful Pack Bundle — ₴294 (-50%)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy — ₴402 (-65%)

Steelrising – Bastille Edition — ₴459 (-80%)

Demon’s Souls — ₴1 149 (-50%)

Bloodborne — ₴324 (-50%)

Dark Souls Remastered — ₴599 (-50%)

Dark Souls 2 — ₴324 (-50%)

Dark Souls 3 — ₴749 (-50%)

The promotion will last until May 22. In the meantime, Xbox hits — Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones — but there are no discounts for them yet.