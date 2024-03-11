NKEC amends MNP: prohibits restrictions and introduces an audible alarm instead of a voice warning

The National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services (NCCS) proposes to introduce some changes to the Procedure for the provision of Mobile Number Portability (MNP) services.

As a reminder, MNP is a mobile number portability service with full preservation of the number when switching to another mobile operator. It allows you to change your telecom operator, switch to a company that offers more favorable tariffs or better coverage, while keeping your current mobile number. According to the NCCC, since the launch of the MNP service on May 1, 2019, subscribers have used it to port approximately 4.5 thousand numbers.

To make the service more convenient and improve its accessibility, the NCCC has approved the following changes to the Procedure for the provision of number portability services:

Prohibition to impose restrictions on subscribers on the possibility of receiving number portability services, including by providing any additional services that change, complicate or make it impossible for the subscriber to receive the service;

shortening the notification of a call to a ported number by providing only an audible signal (buzzer) – without a voice message that the subscriber is calling a number ported to another operator’s network;

granting the NCCR the right to make prompt decisions to suspend the provision of MNP services in the event of cyberattacks or accidents.

The draft resolution «On Approval of the Procedure for Providing Number Portability Services» is available at to the following address. The National Commission will accept comments and suggestions to the document until March 18, 2024.