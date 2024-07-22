No interest, but with a commission: «PrivatBank» has disclosed the terms of a preferential loan for alternative energy. How to get it?

«PrivatBank» shared detailed information about the terms and conditions announced earlier the «Energy Sources» loan program, which is designed to help Ukrainians install alternative energy generating facilities. Interested individuals can get a loan to purchase equipment for private solar and wind power plants.

The bank’s clients will be able to take out a loan to purchase alternative energy sources. In turn, the state will fully compensate the interest rate on the loan. The loan can be obtained exclusively by individuals for the purpose of purchasing and installing solar or wind hybrid energy supply systems (with a capacity of up to 10 kW) for their own residential house or cottage with a total area of no more than 250 square meters.

The minimum loan amount is UAH 100 thousand, and the maximum is UAH 480 thousand. The down payment must be at least 10% of the cost of the equipment. The loan is granted for a period of 12 to 60 months. The interest rate under the «Energy Sources» program for the client (including compensation) is 0% per annum, and the rate without compensation is UIRD 3M (Ukrainian Index of Retail Deposit Rates) +7% per annum.

Although the state compensates interest on the loan under the «Energy Sources» program, it is not completely free. A one-time fee of 1.5% of the loan amount (from UAH 1500 to UAH 7200) is charged for the loan. The loan repayment scheme is an annuity (monthly payments in equal installments throughout the term of the loan agreement).

You can familiarize yourself with the full terms and conditions of obtaining a soft loan from «PrivatBank» at on the corresponding page of the bank’s website. At the bottom of the page is a loan calculator that allows you to make visual calculations and apply for a loan. The bank will notify you of a preliminary decision on the loan within two minutes.