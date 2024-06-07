News Devices 06-07-2024 at 23:33 comment views icon

No USB-A and 10 Type-C: ASRock Taichi Aqua motherboard with unannounced Intel Z890 chipset

ASRock is demonstrating a wide portfolio of Intel Z890 and AMD X870 motherboards at Computex 2024. It is interesting that Intel has forbidden its partners to advertise the new boards as Z890, although they are actually already available. One of the new boards is Taichi Aqua — ASRock has announced the merger of the Aqua line with Taichi.

Aqua boards are designed for liquid cooling, but it is not mandatory. there are relatively few of these boards and most users do not need them.

The board is equipped with a 33-phase power supply, two PCIe x16 slots, two DDR5 DIMM slots, and supports up to six M.2 slots. The board could be the basis of a makeshift data server, but it is also a great USB hub.

This board has not two or three, but ten USB Type-C connectors, and it does not have a single Type-A (regular USB) connector. Of course, the board will still have a Type-A connector on the front of the computer, but not on the motherboard itself.

It is not known whether ASRock will provide Type-A adapters with the board, but this seems to be the first application for the old connector to go down in history. Almost all peripherals are now available in USB Type-C versions, so this may be justified.

Source: VideoCardz


