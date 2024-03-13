Nobody Wants to Die, a noir adventure detective story set in New York City in 2329, will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox

Polish developer Critical Hit Games has announced Nobody Wants to Die, a new detective noir adventure game set in New York City in 2329.

Critical Hit Games has prepared a cinematic announcement trailer and several screenshots for potential players to evaluate the project. The game is developed using the Unreal Engine 5 engine and looks quite attractive.

In Nobody Wants to Die, you’ll play as homicide detective James Carr as he risks his life in pursuit of a serial killer. Things are complicated by the fact that «technology has advanced to offer people eternal life, allowing consciousness to be stored in memory banks or transferred from one body to another. That is, if you can afford a» subscription.

The player will be assisted in his dangerous quest by a young police liaison, Sarah Kai, who will uncover a lot of dark secrets about the most powerful people in New York.

Nobody Wants to Die is set to release in 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Source: IGN