Non stop S.T.A.L.K.E.R. energy drink received a limited edition Moonlight in honor of the upcoming game

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

Non Stop S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Moonlight limited edition energy drink is now on sale. Its release is dedicated to the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

The limited edition collector’s version of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Moonlight is already available in Ukrainian supermarkets. It will be sold for a limited period of time. And the game by Ukrainian studio GSC Game World will feature the already well-known classic Non stop Original, which will increase the endurance of characters.

Non Stop S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Moonlight is available in 0.25-liter and 0.5-liter aluminum cans. Its flavor combines mango and pear. The design of the can follows the aesthetics of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. «Moonlight — one of the most powerful S.T.A.L.K.E.R. artifacts. Trying the same drink in game and during the game — double fun.

The cooperation between the Non Stop brand and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. has a long history. The energy drink first appeared in the debut installment of the franchise, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl. The energy drink could be bought from traders, other stalkers, or simply found in a cache.

Source: Non Stop

