Non stop S.T.A.L.K.E.R. energy drink received a limited edition Moonlight in honor of the upcoming game

Non Stop S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Moonlight limited edition energy drink is now on sale. Its release is dedicated to the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

The limited edition collector’s version of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Moonlight is already available in Ukrainian supermarkets. It will be sold for a limited period of time. And the game by Ukrainian studio GSC Game World will feature the already well-known classic Non stop Original, which will increase the endurance of characters.

Non Stop S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Moonlight is available in 0.25-liter and 0.5-liter aluminum cans. Its flavor combines mango and pear. The design of the can follows the aesthetics of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. «Moonlight — one of the most powerful S.T.A.L.K.E.R. artifacts. Trying the same drink in game and during the game — double fun.

The cooperation between the Non Stop brand and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. has a long history. The energy drink first appeared in the debut installment of the franchise, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl. The energy drink could be bought from traders, other stalkers, or simply found in a cache.

Source: Non Stop