Nostalgia: Commandos Origins demo available on Steam, Xbox, and Windows Store

Developer Claymore Game Studios has presented a demo version of the new tactical game Commandos: Origins. The series was very popular and fans are looking forward to it

Publisher Kalypso Media showed the trailer of Commandos: Origins trailer at the end of August, and the game was promised to be released this year. We can say that the game is almost out, but not all of it — the developers have presented demos for PC and Xbox. The classic real-time stealth tactics game is dedicated to the Second World War.

The Commandos series appeared in 1998 when Pyro Studios released the classic game Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines. Since then, a sequel, two more games, and remasters have been released. The series ended with the release of Commandos: Strike Force.

Commandos: Origins returns the series to its roots by creating a World War II prequel. In it, players control a six-member commando team that carries out sabotage and assassination missions, traveling from the European coast to the icy Arctic and the deserts of Africa. The gameplay takes place in a classic isometric perspective, but rendered in full 3D.

The demo version of Commandos: Origins is available at Steam, for PC and Xbox Series X/S. This is not a direct part of the upcoming game. It is what the publisher calls a «exclusive test mission for the» demo. In it, players control a squad of Jack O’Hara («Green Beret») and James Blackwood (Marine) who are trying to sabotage a German radar system «in the Channel Islands during World War II».

The full game will include «over 10» missions with primary and secondary objectives, each of which can be accomplished in several different ways. The game will support two players in local and online co-op. Commandos: Origins still has no release date, but the developers have confirmed this year. It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store).

Source: Eurogamer