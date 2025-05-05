«Not even circles in the margins»: Reddit mocks new UFO photos» presented to the US Congress

Former US counterintelligence officer Luis Elizondo presented a photo at a briefing in Congress of the so-called «UFO», which was later ridiculed by forum users Reddit.

It is noted that during the discussion in one of the briefing rooms in Congress, discussing alien civilizations and national security, Elizondo showed a photo that he thought was worthy of attention.

According to a former U.S. counterintelligence officer, the photo was taken by a civilian pilot from an altitude of 6,400 meters. The not-so-clear image shows a disk-shaped silvery object hovering above Southwestern United States. According to Elizondo, the width of the object could be from about 200 to more than 300 meters. He emphasized that the object was photographed at the crossroads of the states Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico.

The photo was quickly noticed by users of the r/UFOs forum on Reddit. One of the users under the nickname mattperkins86 compared the photo with satellite images and determined that the photo was taken near Colorado Springs. It turned out that the potential mysterious «UFO» corresponded to the shape and location of two perfectly round fields It is noteworthy that the darker of the two fields looked like a shadow under the brighter one — an optical illusion caused by their location and lighting.

«Not even circles in the fields. Just the usual crops in the field», — the Reddit user noted.

✈️ NEW PHOTO (civilian pilot) Captured near Four Corners at FL210—estimated 600-1,000 ft in diameter, silver-hued, disc-shaped. Released moments ago by @LueElizondo during our “Science, National Security & Innovation” panel. Several speakers confirmed DoD & IC hold hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/KHxkywz8JR — UAP Disclosure Fund (@UAPDF) May 1, 2025

Even the famous UFO whistleblower Mick West joined the discussion. According to him, the shadows are not placed as they should be if an object were hovering above the ground. After that, Luis Elizondo began to make excuses that he allegedly received the photos just a few hours before the Congressional briefing and they had not been vetted.

«He had to know that if this thing was fake, it would be discovered. So I think, it was done intentionally», — said mattperkins86.

This is not the first time Elizondo presents fake photos of UFOs In 2024, he shared another photo, which he claimed showed a «mothership» UFO hovering somewhere over Romania. This too was later identified as an unusually shaped cloud.

Congress has already held several hearings on UFOs, including one on Thursday, May 1. Some claim that the government is hiding evidence of extraterrestrial contact. However, the panel was full of extraordinary claims, but with little credible evidence, and looked more like someone’s imagination than a scientific discussion.