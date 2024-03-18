Nova Post has launched delivery of goods (no more than UAH 1800) from Ukrainian OLX to Poland — from UAH 175

Nova Post announced the availability of a new service — Ukraine’s largest logistics provider has started delivering orders from the largest marketplace OLX Ukraine to Poland. You can order delivery to any Nova Post branch — you only need a Ukrainian phone number and a Ukrainian bank card.

How delivery Nova Post from Ukrainian OLX to Poland will work

As noted above, the service is available to all users of the website and app olx.ua with a Ukrainian phone number and a Ukrainian bank card. Delivery time — 3 days after the seller confirms the transaction. Tariff — from 175 UAH.

One of the key features that can potentially affect the popularity of the service is thethe value of the goods should not exceed UAH 1800. And do I need to remind you that the service is available only for goods with «white» list that are not prohibited for sending abroad.You can’t send cannabis, even medical.

How to order goods from the marketplace to a Nova Post office in Poland

choose a product on the website or in the olx.ua application (no more than 1800 UAH );

); click «Buy with delivery» and select the option «New mail to Poland»;

fill in your full name in Ukrainian and select the city and Nova Post office in Poland;

pay online for the delivery of goods, the cost and service fee «Secure Deal» with a Ukrainian bank card online;

wait for confirmation of the transaction from the seller and delivery of your order to the branch in Poland.

In «Nova Poshta», they note that the most popular categories of orders are currently clothing, books, and small appliances. There are currently 40 Nova Post branches in Poland, as well as courier delivery throughout the country and the ability to receive and send to Ukraine from InPost post offices. You can learn more about the delivery of goods from OLX Ukraine to Poland on the company’s official website.