Nvidia CEO believes that artificial intelligence will be able to pass human tests in 5 years

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that artificial general intelligence could appear in five years. It will be able to pass human tests.

Huang, who heads the world’s leading manufacturer of artificial intelligence chips used to create systems such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, was answering a question at an economic forum at Stanford University about how long it would take to achieve one of Silicon Valley’s long-standing goals of creating computers that can think like humans, reports Reuters.

According to Huang, the answer largely depends on how the goal is defined. If it is the ability to pass human tests, then, according to Huang, artificial general intelligence (AGI) will appear soon.

If I gave AI… every test you can imagine, you would make this list of tests and put it in front of the computer science industry, and my guess is that in five years we would do well on every single one of them.

Currently, AI can pass tests such as bar exams, but still has trouble with specialized medical tests such as gastroenterology. But Huang says that in five years, it will also be able to pass any of them.

But by other definitions, Huang says, AGI is still a long way off, because scientists still can’t agree on how to describe the workings of the human mind.