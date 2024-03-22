NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang promises fully AI-generated games in 10 years

In recent years, artificial intelligence has learned to quickly create high-quality images and short videos. However, when it comes to our games, most innovations are limited to improving and expanding of content created by people. This may change in the next decade if Jensen Huang’s latest predictions come true. The NVIDIA CEO believes that it will be less than 10 years before games completely created by artificial intelligence are launched.

Huang held a Q&A session at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC) after talking about Blackwell and artificial intelligence. He presented his own insights into the next generation of AI in gaming in answers to the following questions Tom’s Hardware. When asked how close we are to a world where every pixel is generated in real time, and what his vision is for games in this space, he answered:

«I think it’s less than a decade away… In five years, you’ll probably be right in the middle of the game, where everything is changing in real time and everyone is saying, «Oh, look, this is happening». … We’ve probably been moving in this direction for two years now. So I would say over the next 5-10 years, around that time, it’s going to be» for the most part.

It may seem to the user that computers are creating games in front of their eyes right now, but in fact, this is the result of a rendering and rasterization process. Games created by artificial intelligence will be a completely different process, one that is likely to be extremely hardware dependent.

Today’s most powerful RTX 4090 graphics cards would not be very suitable for real-time AI game generation — even a single AI-generated video currently requires many GPUs and a ton of computing time.

Source: PC Gamer