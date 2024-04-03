NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is the dominant video card among Steam users, and the Ukrainian language ranks 14th

A March survey of Steam users showed a significant increase in the number of owners of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards. Despite the fact that this model is about 3 years old, it currently dominates the discrete video cards with an indicator of 6.92%. Compared to the previous month, its share increased by 0.75%. The second place was taken by the even older GeForce RTX 2060 model with 4.10%.

Meanwhile, the newer RTX 4060 version based on the latest NVIDIA architecture is gradually gaining popularity. Currently, it is used by 2.59% of all Steam users, which is the second largest growth on the platform – by +0.6%.

NVIDIA’s xx60 series graphics cards remain the preferred option among gamers, with four models of different generations ranking among the top 10 most popular models. However, the popularity of the GTX 10, GTX 16, and RTX 20 series may have peaked and is now on the decline, especially with NVIDIA discontinuing the GTX 16/10 series.

The surge in popularity of the RTX 3060 can be explained by the release of a model with 8 GB of memory. The company has now strengthened its position in the sub-$300 market segment with a wide range of offerings spanning at least two generations (Ampere and Ada Lovelace).

At the same time, AMD and Intel graphics cards did not experience a significant increase in popularity. The Radeon RX 580 is the most popular AMD model, but it is found in only 0.83% of all systems tested by Steam. Neither the Radeon RX 7000 nor Intel ARC GPUs are among the top 90 most popular graphics cards on Steam Charts.

More from the results research of Steam systems in March 2024 shows that Ukrainian is the 14th most popular language among all users, on par with Italian. It is currently installed on 0.60% of systems. Compared to the previous month, its prevalence decreased by 0.05%. For comparison, Polish took the 10th place with a score of 1.63%, and the figure has slightly increased compared to February. Despite the fact that the populations of Ukraine and Poland are roughly comparable. For game developers and publishers to be interested in creating Ukrainian localizations for their projects, they need to demonstrate a large number of interested users. Therefore, it is important to set the Ukrainian interface language in the OS and Steam.

Source: videocardz