NVIDIA RTX 4060 — the most popular mobile video card on Steam, Windows 11 almost caught up with the tenth version of the OS

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 continues to be the most popular desktop graphics card in June Steam according to the monthly survey, although it lost half a percentage point (5.66%; -0.53%). The inexpensive GTX 1650 is in second place, but it is also losing ground (4.16%; -0.36%). In third place, with an increase of almost a percentage point (3.58%; +0.74%), is the laptop NVIDIA RTX 4060, which has become the most popular mobile graphics card and the most popular of the RTX 40xx.

Gaming laptops are becoming increasingly popular: in Ukrainian stores, according to HotlineAccording to the data from the NVIDIA website, the cost of laptops with NVIDIA RTX 4060 starts at 34 thousand UAH (equivalent to ~$800). For this money, the user gets a powerful gaming computer with a screen and battery life. The device is not cheap, but it is attractive compared to the cost of assembling a corresponding desktop PC.

The mobile NVIDIA RTX 4060 features the «trimmed» AD107 GPU from the desktop version of the card. The laptop graphics card has a TDP of 115 W and is powerful enough to comfortably play games at 1080p and even 1440p.

Another interesting trend among Steam users is the gradual transition to Windows 11. The share of Microsoft’s latest operating system has increased by more than half a percent (+0.55%) and reached 46.63%. At the same time, the most popular Windows 10 has lost almost a percentage point (-0.93%) and now covers less than half of the audience — 49.42%. If the trend continues, Windows 11’s leadership among gamers is close.

Among the factors that influence the decrease in the percentage of Windows 10 are the end of support for «tens» next year and the lack of support for it in the latest AMD processors. The latter factor is important from the perspective of the compact mobile gaming device market — the vast majority of portable consoles are based on the AMD platform, and these devices will almost certainly be updated next year.