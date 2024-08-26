NVIDIA RTX 5060 graphics cards will get GDDR7 memory and consume less, — laptop manufacturer

The chairman of the Chinese computer manufacturer Shenzhen Hasee Computer has unveiled some specifications of laptops with NVIDIA RTX 5060 graphics cards. Wu Haijun spoke about them during a meeting with the media.

According to the businessman, laptops with RTX 5060 will consume less power than their predecessors with RTX 4060 — 115 W compared to 140 W. He also said that these graphics cards will use GDDR7 memory.

This is not the first evidence of Blackwell graphics cards. The data about them was previously revealed by Clevo’s «presentation. It also said that the maximum total graphics power (TGP) would be lower for four of the six planned models. The GN22-X11 and X9 chips are expected to have a TGP of 175W, which is the same as the current generation codenamed GN21. However, all of the younger graphics cards will be limited to 115W, down from the current generation’s 140W.

The maximum TGP may not apply to all laptops. This value only reflects the so-called Max-P variant, which is the highest specification for the chip. Models with TGP limited to lower values, formerly called Max-Q, are still quite popular among laptop manufacturers.

We know that the 128-bit memory bus has not changed in the RTX 5060. This could mean that the video card will probably still only have 8 GB of memory. The mobile RTX 50 series is expected to use the GB203, GB205, GB206, and GB207 GPUs. However, NVIDIA is also developing the GB202 GPU, which has a memory bus that is increased to 512 bits. However, it is unlikely that this GPU will be used in a laptop form factor.

Source: VideoCardz