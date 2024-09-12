OnePlus 13’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 outperforms Apple’s A18 and A17 Pro chips in Geekbench multi-core tests – tens of percentage points behind

As expected, in OnePlus 13 smartphone will be released in Octoberwhich will feature the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The first results of testing this device have already appeared on Geekbench 6, where Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has proven to be the fastest processor for smartphones. The newly introduced A18 chip available in the iPhone 16 cannot compare to the new product from Qualcomm, and a comparison with last year’s A17 Pro shows an even greater advantage.

Digital Chat Station insider published a screenshot with the results of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 tests in the OnePlus 13 smartphone. The device has a configuration of 2+6 computing cores. The productive cores operate at a frequency of 4.32 GHz, which is higher than the 4.04 GHz of the A18. The processor is complemented by 16 GB of RAM.

The result of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in single-core testing mode is 3236 points. This is slightly less than the A18, which reached 3409 points in the same test. However, the multi-core result shows an absolute advantage. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 scored an impressive 10049 points, making it 18% faster than the updated A18 and 39% percent faster than the A17 Pro running in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Looking at these results, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 can even compete with the M3 chip, although it is still inferior to Apple’s processor. Although we are talking about two very different classes of chipsets.

Source: wccftech