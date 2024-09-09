OnePlus 13 will be released in October with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip

The upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 13 is expected to be one of the first to receive the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. OnePlus China President Luis Li said that this smartphone will be unveiled next month.

The head of OnePlus China confirmed that OnePlus 13 comes with «the latest generation of flagship chips». The new processor should provide a significant performance boost. The first tests of engineering samples in Geekbench show an advantage over the predecessor from 30-35% to 46%. The new device reached a frequency of 120 Hz while playing Genshin Impact, which is an indication of «further performance improvement in games».

Previous leaks attributed a 2K 8T LTPO display and a 6000 mAh battery to the OnePlus 13 smartphone. At the same time, the next-generation model has lost support for wireless charging technology. This is probably due to an increase in battery capacity – a larger battery took the place of the wireless charging system. The previous model came with 50-watt wireless charging. The camera will be triple and have a 50-megapixel main module.

The announcement of the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip is expected in mid or late October. The launch of OnePlus 13 will take place only a few days later. Most likely, the new model will go on sale in China first. The most likely date for the start of sales is November 11 – Singles’ Day – when various promotions and sales begin in China. As for the smartphone’s entry into international markets, this event will take place in early 2025.

Source: gsmarena