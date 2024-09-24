OpenAI account hacked to advertise fake $OPENAI token

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

In the evening of September 23, the official account OpenAI account on social network X (formerly Twitter) was hacked. The fraudsters did this in order to post a message about a cryptocurrency with the $OPENAI ticker on the ChatGPT developers’ page. The hackers called for the purchase of this fake coin on behalf of OpenAI. As a result, if the user clicked on the link, he or she was redirected to a phishing site with the URL “token-openai.com”, which required a cryptocurrency wallet connection. Then, most likely, confidential data was stolen.

OpenAI has not commented on the incident, but the fraudulent posts have already been removed. The number of affected users is unknown.

Anonymous sources said that before the account was hacked, OpenAI employees received an internal memo from a member of the security team warning them about the growing number of attacks on employee accounts.

This is not the first case of hacker attacks on OpenAI’s social media and its team. In June 2023, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati’s account was hacked to distribute a fake token.

Pink Drainer managed to get hold of $110 thousand.

Pink Drainer steals ~$110k today by hacking OpenAI CTO’s Twitter pic.twitter.com/BsBmtNzTz5 — Scam Sniffer | Web3 Anti-Scam (@realScamSniffer) June 2, 2023

Source: X, Bloomberg