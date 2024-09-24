Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, predicts the rapid development of artificial intelligence. In his blog post, he said that AI can reach the level of «superintelligence» in a few thousand days.

He adds that this process may take longer, but he is «confident that we will reach this goal».

What will the future of the AI-based world look like? According to Altman, people will have AI assistants capable of performing many more tasks than they do now:

«AI models will soon become autonomous personal assistants that perform specific tasks on our behalf, such as coordinating medical care. Over time, AI systems will become so sophisticated that they will help us create better next-generation systems and contribute to scientific progress in all fields».

Altman admits that «there are many details» that need to be resolved before this AI-enabled future becomes a reality. One possible hurdle is the cost of energy and the expense of producing the chips and infrastructure to power these AI assistants. Altman writes:

«If we don’t build enough infrastructure, AI will become a very limited resource that will be fought over and will become a tool for rich people».

Altman also notes that with the development of AI, there will be «significant changes in the labor market», but adds that he does not believe that «we will have nothing to do».

Source: Neowin