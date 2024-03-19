News Software 03-19-2024 at 08:57 comment views icon

OpenAI to launch prepaid billing API on March 25

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

Instead of monthly billing, the company will provide a certain number of credits for using its APIOpenAI to launch prepaid billing API on March 25OpenAI to launch prepaid billing API on March 25API (abbreviation for Application Programming Interface) — application programming interface. In practice, an API is a set of components that allow one computer program (bot or website) to use another. or PlaygroundOpenAI to launch prepaid billing API on March 25OpenAI to launch prepaid billing API on March 25OpenAI Playground is a platform that allows users to interact with language models by offering various configuration options..

If you exceed the credits, OpenAI will bill you for the additional amount. It’s worth noting that if you purchase credits and don’t use them within a year, they will expire.

How do I set up a subscription?

  • Click «Start payment plan»
  • Choose the initial amount of credits you want to purchase (currently available in amounts from $5 to $50, but they will be increased soon)
  •  Confirm and purchase your initial amount of credits
11

There is an option for automatic replenishment (you also need to specify the amount in advance), which is activated when your balance is zero.

In emails sent to customers, OpenAI announced that the subscription-based API will be available starting March 25.

Earlier this year, OpenAI launched the GPT Store — a store for the exchange and sale of customized chatbots.


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send