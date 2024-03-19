OpenAI to launch prepaid billing API on March 25

Instead of monthly billing, the company will provide a certain number of credits for using its API API (abbreviation for Application Programming Interface) — application programming interface. In practice, an API is a set of components that allow one computer program (bot or website) to use another. or Playground OpenAI Playground is a platform that allows users to interact with language models by offering various configuration options..

If you exceed the credits, OpenAI will bill you for the additional amount. It’s worth noting that if you purchase credits and don’t use them within a year, they will expire.

How do I set up a subscription?

Click «Start payment plan»

Choose the initial amount of credits you want to purchase (currently available in amounts from $5 to $50, but they will be increased soon)

Confirm and purchase your initial amount of credits

There is an option for automatic replenishment (you also need to specify the amount in advance), which is activated when your balance is zero.

In emails sent to customers, OpenAI announced that the subscription-based API will be available starting March 25.

Dear @OpenAI, If you plan to implement metered billing with prepaid credits, please add auto-recharge, similar to products like Twilio, Mapbox, and OpenPhone. Prepaid credits without auto-recharge is so inconvenient. I already see my service stops working because I forgot to… pic.twitter.com/6sGPuhtcbG — Shyjal (@shyjal) March 19, 2024

Earlier this year, OpenAI launched the GPT Store — a store for the exchange and sale of customized chatbots.