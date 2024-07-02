News Devices 07-02-2024 at 11:05 comment views icon

OPPO Reno12 with Dimensity 7300-Energy and generative AI goes on sale at UAH 20 thousand. Also, the company gives ORPO Air4 Pro headphones as a gift

Vadym Karpus

In addition to your smartphone OPPO Reno12 Pro OPPO Reno12, a more affordable model from this series, has also started selling in Ukraine. Just like the older version, it also offers generative artificial intelligence features, but at a 20% lower price. And with a bonus that will be valid for the first two weeks of sales.OPPO Reno12 з Dimensity 7300-Energy та генеративним ШІ надійшов у продаж за ціною 20 тис. грн. А ще в подарунок дають навушники ОРРО Air4 ProThe OPPO Reno12 smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with two curved edges, FHD+ resolution (2412×1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness in the sun up to 1200 nits. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The device is equipped with a customized 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy mobile platform, 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. It also supports the ability to install a memory card. The OPPO RAM Extension feature can be used to convert up to 12GB of memory into temporary RAM, thus increasing the RAM capacity to 24GB. OPPO Reno12 з Dimensity 7300-Energy та генеративним ШІ надійшов у продаж за ціною 20 тис. грн. А ще в подарунок дають навушники ОРРО Air4 ProOn the back of OPPO Reno12 is a triple camera. It includes a 50-megapixel main module (Sony LYT-600) with an optical image stabilization system and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with a 112-degree view. The 50-megapixel telephoto module available in the older model has been replaced by a 2-megapixel macro module. The resolution of the front camera has dropped from 50 megapixels to 32 megapixels, but autofocus support is still available. The novelty has a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging with a capacity of up to 80 W (SUPERVOOC 2.0, SUPERVOOC, VOOC 3.0 and PD2.0 protocols (9 V, 1.5 A)). There is also a fingerprint scanner in the display, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC modules, and an infrared emitter for using a smartphone as a remote control for household appliances. The device has an IP65 rating, dimensions of 161.4 x 74.1 x 7.57 mm, and weighs 177 g. OPPO Reno12 з Dimensity 7300-Energy та генеративним ШІ надійшов у продаж за ціною 20 тис. грн. А ще в подарунок дають навушники ОРРО Air4 ProThe OPPO Reno12 runs on ColorOS 14.1 and offers various AI-powered features. For example, you can remove unnecessary people or objects in photos, enhance faces in group shots, “open” eyes if someone blinks during a group shot, and more. The price of OPPO Reno12 in Ukraine is UAH 19,999, and when buying a smartphone from July 02 to July 14, ORPO Air4 Pro wireless headphones with a 12.4 mm driver and active noise cancellation system are offered as a gift. The new product is available in Nebula Black and Nebula Silver colors.


