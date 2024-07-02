OPPO Reno12 with Dimensity 7300-Energy and generative AI goes on sale at UAH 20 thousand. Also, the company gives ORPO Air4 Pro headphones as a gift

In addition to your smartphone OPPO Reno12 Pro OPPO Reno12, a more affordable model from this series, has also started selling in Ukraine. Just like the older version, it also offers generative artificial intelligence features, but at a 20% lower price. And with a bonus that will be valid for the first two weeks of sales. The OPPO Reno12 smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with two curved edges, FHD+ resolution (2412×1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness in the sun up to 1200 nits. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The device is equipped with a customized 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy mobile platform, 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. It also supports the ability to install a memory card. The OPPO RAM Extension feature can be used to convert up to 12GB of memory into temporary RAM, thus increasing the RAM capacity to 24GB. On the back of OPPO Reno12 is a triple camera. It includes a 50-megapixel main module (Sony LYT-600) with an optical image stabilization system and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with a 112-degree view. The 50-megapixel telephoto module available in the older model has been replaced by a 2-megapixel macro module. The resolution of the front camera has dropped from 50 megapixels to 32 megapixels, but autofocus support is still available. The novelty has a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging with a capacity of up to 80 W (SUPERVOOC 2.0, SUPERVOOC, VOOC 3.0 and PD2.0 protocols (9 V, 1.5 A)). There is also a fingerprint scanner in the display, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC modules, and an infrared emitter for using a smartphone as a remote control for household appliances. The device has an IP65 rating, dimensions of 161.4 x 74.1 x 7.57 mm, and weighs 177 g. The OPPO Reno12 runs on ColorOS 14.1 and offers various AI-powered features. For example, you can remove unnecessary people or objects in photos, enhance faces in group shots, “open” eyes if someone blinks during a group shot, and more. The price of OPPO Reno12 in Ukraine is UAH 19,999, and when buying a smartphone from July 02 to July 14, ORPO Air4 Pro wireless headphones with a 12.4 mm driver and active noise cancellation system are offered as a gift. The new product is available in Nebula Black and Nebula Silver colors.