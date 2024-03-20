Owlbear, myconids and red dragon — Lego to release Dungeons & Dragons set of 3745 elements for the 50th anniversary of the game

The set includes legendary creatures from the game, such as myconids, a beholder, a displaced beast, and a huge red dragon.

Lego has finally revealed a 3,745-piece Dungeons & Dragons set developed in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast (a company that has been producing the board game since 1997). The set costs $360 and can be pre-ordered in early April at the Lego Store (for Lego Insiders from April 1, for the rest of us from April 4).

The Dungeons & Dragons set is based on a design by Lucas Bolt, which was approved in January as part of the Lego Ideas competition. The set includes a riverside hotel located near an ancient fortress, along with a watchtower and a dungeon. The Lego Design team reiterated the original Bolt modelbut added a removable roof to the tavern and additional details to the crumbling tower and the dungeon beneath it.

In total, the set includes six Lego minifigures: an Orc Rogue, a Gnome Fighter, an Elf Wizard, a Dwarf Cleric, a Dragonborn Bard, and a Human Thief. You can also build monsters out of bricks — in addition to a trio of skeletons, you’ll also find a Beholder, an Owlbear, a Displacer Beast, a Mimic, a Gelatinous Cube, and a tiny pair of Myconid Sprouts.

Lego will also release an adventure book that can be used during the game — it will be available from April 1 in both physical and digital form.

Source: Polygon, The Verge